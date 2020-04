Lachlan Shire Council will be putting up new entry signs at Tottenham, Tullibigeal, Derriwong, Burcher, Fifield and Albert.

They have three potential designs for each community and want the public to have an input into the final choice.

If you are interested in having a say, please take this survey.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZNMHVRF