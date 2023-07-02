NEW RURAL FINANCIAL COUNSELLOR IN LACHLAN

Sue Bunyan is the new Rural Financial Counsellor for Lachlan and Narromine.

If you are already familiar with Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) NSW there is no change for you. Sue provides the same services, backed by experience in the field, to give the best support and assistance for your region.

If you aren’t familiar with RFCS NSW think of Sue like a business partner who is an expert in agricultural financial management and is connected to a network of professional supports designed for rural businesses.

“I started with RFCS in January 2021 as a Counsellor for the Dubbo/Orange areas,” Sue said.

“I then made the switch to a business analyst but have decided to switch back to being a rural financial counsellor.

“I have a Diploma in Business and Management, Cert IV in Workplace Training and Assessment, and Cert IV in Workplace Health and Safety.

“I have previously owned a sheep property near Bourke NSW, before moving to St George Queensland, then to Dubbo where we have a small farm breeding Brahman Cows.

“I have worked in the agricultural construction area for over 35 years, my husband owns a small earthmoving business specialising in the development of irrigation infrastructure.

“Before starting with RFCS I worked for Dubbo Regional Council for 11 years.”

The RFCS encourages you to organise a phone call or meeting with Sue, through her contact details to see what she has to offer and how you can work together for the continued success of your region moving forward.

Some of the areas Sue can provide assistance with include:

•analysing a business’s financial performance

•helping primary producers to understand their financials

•identifying opportunities to improve financial self-sufficiency

•support to develop cash flow budgets, goals and business plans

•preparation for succession planning

•preparation for/facilitation of meetings with lenders

•accessing government assistance and information

•referrals to professional agencies

Contact Sue via 0477 323 294 or email her at sue@rfcsnsw.com.au

Press Release.