NEW PLAY AREAS FOR ST JOSEPH’S STUDENTS TO ENJOY

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin has two new play areas for students and educators to enjoy. “It is with great pleasure that we have been able to secure two new play areas for the children,” Principal Natasha Brotherton said in the St Joseph’s Parish School Newsletter dated 23 September – Term Three, Week 10. “Thank you so much to Mr John Faint for the amazing craftsmanship of the school’s new mud kitchen, propagation station and wooden bridge. “I am sure all the children will have a lovely time playing in these new areas.” Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.