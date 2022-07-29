NEW OWNERS FOR FLORIST LA FLEUR

Florist La Fleur is under new ownership. Paddy and Eloise Ward began their new journey after taking over from Brenda and Evan Haworth. The Condobolin couple took the reins on Friday, 1 July. Brenda and Evan owned the business for the past 12 years. Eloise said she is excited to continue such a beautiful store that Brenda built over the years. “I have always been a big lover of all things floristry and homewares and working with Brenda has allowed my creativity to grow!” she wrote on the Florist La Fleur Facebook Page. “I look forward to sharing this journey with you all.” Brenda wished Eloise and Paddy all the best with their new business venture and thanked all of her customers for their support and friendship.