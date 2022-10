David and Myrna Ellery have recently purchased the old Bank of NSW in Trundle, and will be in residence in the not too distant future. During a search in the Westpac Archives, the couple uncovered some great photos of the building from past years. It is also reported that the house was built in 1912, not 1920 as they had thought. Source and Image Credits: David Ellery via Trundle Noticeboard