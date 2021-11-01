NEW OPPORTUNITIES AT COBAR

TAFE NSW is set to open up new training opportunities in Cobar.

The new $ 8.5 million TAFE NSW Connected Learning Centre (CLC) and Multi-Trades Hub will offer an additional 28 in demand courses once fully operational.

The Cobar Connected Learning Centre and Multi-Trades Hub will deliver face-to-face, blended, facilitated and online learning offering learning opportunities from skill sets through to diplomas.

Connected Learning Centres offer students access to the latest learning technologies such as simulation and virtual reality, expert teachers both on and off-site and personalised support services.

NSW Upper House MP, Sam Farraway said once opened early next year, the world-class Connected Learning Centre and Multi-Trades Hub will offer 45 courses, including 28 new courses, all linked to local skills demand.

“For the first time, courses such as the Certificate III in Childhood Education, Certificate III in Individual Support, and Certificate III in Community Pharmacy will be available to students in Cobar, with many more to come in future,” he explained.

“The Statement of Attainment in Excavator and Dozer Operations, Statement of Attainment in Backhoe and Loader Operations, and Statement of Attainment in Farm Welding will also be offered locally for the first time – which is a huge win for the region.”

“Supported by Mobile Training Units and the Trades Hub, the new Connected Learning Centre will deliver the high-quality practical training TAFE NSW is known for, so students can gain the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow in their local community.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said this investment is a clear example of how the NSW Government is delivering the skilled workers locals employers and industry need, and providing students with greater access to quality training. “These new facilities and courses are what the community deserves. I look forward to seeing local students take advantage of the new range of learning options in Cobar once the facility opens its doors next year,” he stated.