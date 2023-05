Congratulations to Condobolin Junior Rugby League’s five newly appointed Condobolin JRL junior referees. “Being a part of a club and volunteering in your club shows respect, pride, leadership, community spirit and builds self-esteem,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “A big thank you to all the young men and young women in our Club for volunteering your time as referees. “A big thanks to Willy Barnes for all your support and getting the boys through their accreditation.”