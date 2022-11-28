NEW INSTALLATIONS FOR BING WALLDER PARK

On Thursday 10th November, two new installations were hung up in Bing Wallder Park in Ungarie. Two noticeboards, courtesy of The Rowling Family, are now hung up in the undercover area at the park. Locals can now contact the Facebook page ‘Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME’ to discuss posting anything on the board. “Thanks to everyone that helped Lurensa achieve her desire for this Community noticeboard. Now everyone uses Facebook and the internet, she wanted visitors and new residents to be able to see what our lovely village has available and events in the future to Save the Date for.” read a comment left my Mary Gregg. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie – A Place We Call HOME Facebook Page.