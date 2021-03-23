NEW HILLSTON-IVANHOE DOPPLER RADAR CONSTRUCTION FAST TRACKED

By Melissa Blewitt

Construction on the Hillston-Ivanhoe doppler radar, which will benefit Condobolin and West Wyalong, has been fast tracked.

Works began on the NSW Government-funded Hillston-Ivanhoe Doppler Radar on 17 December, which once complete, will revolutionise how the agricultural and emergency services sectors make weather-dependent decisions in the region.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the radar was the second of three to be built in Western NSW, as the State Government continues to deliver on its $24.5 million election commitment.

“The NSW Government delivered the Brewarrina Radar in record time and I am delighted the second radar at Hillston-Ivanhoe is ahead of schedule,” Mr Barilaro explained.

“Construction should be complete and crucial weather data available to the public by April 2021.

“This Doppler radar will not only benefit farmers in the region, but also emergency services and the local communities more broadly.

“We are committed to investing significantly in the bush, and for the people of Hillston-Ivanhoe this is a massive boost to their business efficiency, in reducing damage from fires and floods and even protecting lives.”

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Adam Marshall today said the Hillston-Ivanhoe Doppler would be the latest in the State’s ever-increasing network as it eliminated weather radar ‘blackspots’ for agricultural communities in the west.

“Quite simply, this will revolutionise primary production in Western NSW moving forward,” Mr Marshall stated.

“The Brewarrina Radar went live last year and we are already seeing a wealth of information being made available.

“This investment gives farmers in the area a level of access to information they’ve never had before, which gives them an edge in their farming practices as they make informed decisions around when to sow, harvest or move stock.

“Some of our State’s most historic and profitable agricultural communities will have vital weather observations from 200 kilometres away.

“The Doppler’s reach encompasses towns including Hay, West Wyalong, Condobolin, Griffith and more.”

The radar will be part of a growing national network of more than 60 weather radars operated by the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology.