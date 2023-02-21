NEW FUNDING TO MAKE THE LAKE CARGELLIGO COMMUNITY HUB EVEN STRONGER

New funding will make a Community Hub in Lake Cargelligo a reality.

The town and its residents will benefit from a $179,250 investment to develop a Community Hub under Round Five of the NSW State Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund.

NSW Nationals Upper House MP Sam Farraway was joined by NSW Nationals Candidate for Barwon Annette Turner OAM on Friday, 27 January, as he announced the funding and said that the grant will allow the Hub to expand its offerings to the local community.

They met with members of Central West Family Support Group Inc (CWFSG) Executive Team and Committee members in Condobolin to discuss the successful funding application, before travelling to Lake Cargelligo to tour the location which will be home to the Community Hub.

“I am thrilled to announce that CWFSG Inc will receive $179,250 to develop a Community Hub in Lake Cargelligo,” he stated.

“The Community Hub will serve as a wellbeing space and provide a central location for vital programs, such as the Community expo, Youth Services, Arts and Cultural programs, and Health programs.

“With the redevelopment of the building, CWFSG Inc will be able to increase its service provision and options for outreach services, which will help support and develop individuals in our community.

“The Community Hub in Lake Cargelligo will play a crucial role in improving the health and wellbeing of our residents, and I am proud see our NSW Liberals and Nationals Government supporting the initiative.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.

“We are announcing the first of another 530 projects that will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home,” he explained.

“We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business, and the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government are delivering the projects that make a difference to everyday life right across regional NSW, from Byron Bay to Bega to Broken Hill.”

The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.