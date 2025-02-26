New Executive for Condobolin Chamber of Commerce

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce offers local businesses an avenue for support and networking.

And now they have a new team ready to focus on promoting getting people together to share ideas and learn from each other.

Max Jones has taken on the role of Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson. Dave Rees is Vice Chairperson, Jenny Harris Secretary, Daryl Nairn Treasurer and Jeanette Norton Public Officer. Jo Skinner, Ginny Hall and Geoff Merrill have put their hand up to be on the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Committee.

Max is determined for the Chamber to succeed well into the future.

“I took the role because I am passionate about our community and making it an interesting place to live and work,” he said.

“I believe the chamber needs to reconnect and serve the business community better, promoting itself as to what it does and what it can achieve for our local businesses.”

He hopes the Chamber will become a great catalyst for new and innovative ideas to support business and growth in the town.

“Condobolin has so much potential as a great place to live and work and I believe this needs to be continually improved and promoted,” Max explained.

“I hope to achieve more community engagement through events and workshops.

“I also hope to achieve a greater membership base and financial stability within the Chamber.

“I want the Chamber to be a collective voice for business to lobby all levels of govt for better conditions to conduct business,” he concluded.

Dave is looking forward to building on the work of the previous committee and helping to grow the group.

“I want to make sure we represent all businesses, not just the Main Street or traditional retail businesses. I hope we can get engagement from the broader business community to let us know what they’d like to see us focus on,” he said.

“I want to make sure that we focus on Condo as a whole, rather than any particular industry or area. Whatever promotes healthy businesses and jobs benefits us all.”

Outgoing Chairperson Vicki Hanlon is excited as she believes the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce is about to enter a very exciting stage.

“It was great to see the enthusiasm of the new Executive at the Chamber’s first meeting, and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve,” she said.

“Please get behind them and support their efforts. Congratulations to all.”

• ABOVE: The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce team: Daryl Nairn (Treasurer), Max Jones (Chairperson), Dave Rees (Vice Chairperson), Jo Skinner (Chamber of Commerce Committee member), Jeanette Norton (Public Officer) and Jenny Harris (Secretary). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

• BELOW: New Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Max Jones with outgoing Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.