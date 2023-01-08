NEW EQUIPMENT FOR ST JOSEPH’S

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students were excited to unpack a bundle of new sports equipment on Thursday, 8 December. The sports equipment was able to be purchased because of a Bread Bag initiative held earlier in the year. “Thank you for your donations of bread bags earlier in the year!” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. “Today (Thursday, 8 December) we unpacked a bundle of new sports equipment that we purchased using our reward points from the bread bags families brought in! “So exciting!” Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.