A new Community Recycling Centre has been opened in Condobolin.

The official opening took place on Wednesday, 22 February, with Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor Paul Phillips, Lachlan Shire Council Environment and Waste Coordinator Rowan Bentick, NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Project Officer Dominique Di Leva and other special guests in attendance.

It is expected there will be an improvement in managing household problem waste across the Shire and the wider region, now the Condobolin Community Recycling Centre (CRC) is open.

The Condobolin CRC is the 101st CRC to open in New South Wales giving residents a free and convenient way to safely dispose of items that cannot go in kerbside bins, such as batteries, paints, oils, gas bottles, fluoro lights, smoke detectors, and other items.

“We’re aware of how community interest across the state has grown in waste management,” Lachlan Shire Council Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Phillips said.

“Disposing of problem waste is not just a metro issue, it’s a problem state-wide. We’re proud to help provide regional New South Wales with the opportunity to safely dispose of these types of items free of charge.”

The Lachlan CRC was established with the support of a $32,000 grant from the Environmental Trust as part of the NSW Environment Protection Authority’s (EPA) Waste Less Recycle More initiative.

“We’re proud to see another CRC open and it’s been great to work with Lachlan Shire to support their work to reduce waste across the region,” Kathy Giunta, Director of Circular Economy Programs at the EPA, explained.

“Increasing disposal and recycling services not only helps our communities recycle problem waste safely, but it also reduces the amount that ends up in landfill.

“The NSW Government is committed to lifting our recycling rate to 80 per cent by 2030, and CRCs play a vital role in working towards that achievement and driving a circular economy.”

Since the CRC program’s inception in 2014, more than 18,500 tonnes of problem waste have been collected for recycling and safe disposal.

The Condobolin Community Recycling Centre is located at the Condobolin Waste Facility.

The centre will be available for use from 10am – 4pm daily except on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Centre accepts household quantities (up to 20kg or 20L) of the following problem wastes for free: Water and oil-based paint, car and household batteries, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, motor and other oils, smoke detectors, fluoro globes and tubes, and aerosols.