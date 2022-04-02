NEW CITIZENS TO TRUNDLE

On Tuesday the 8th of March, Mayor Ken Keith (Centre) welcomed Rhona Jackson (Left) and Zhansheng Wu (Right) as Trundle’s newest residents. Rhona and Zhansheng, along with 15 others, were welcomed as new Australian residents at the Citizenship Ceremony at the new Cooke Park Pavilion in Parkes. Citizenship ceremonies provide Councils with an opportunity to welcome new citizens as formal members of the Australian community and in particular as members of the local community. Source: Parkes Shire Council’s Facebook Page and Website. Image Credit: A Town Like Trundle Facebook Page.