NEW CHEF FOR RSL CLUB

James Bennett has been cooking all over the state and now he has bought his vast experience and special brand of skills to the Condobolin RSL.

With his training at the upmarket Canberra Club, which catered to celebrities and political figures, James is equipped to bring a high-quality dining experience to Condobolin.

In the early 90s, he worked for a chain of specialist Sea Food Restaurants in the Northern Beaches from Palm Beach, Avalon, Pittwater to Narrabeen.

Then in 1994 James and his wife Yvette built and operated their own restaurants on the Northern Beaches and continued this until 2001.

After that James started doing agency work for “Chef on the Run” based in Brisbane which brought him to Narrabri.

He has worked at a variety of Golf and Bowling Clubs in Kyogle and Narrabri, both as an employee and leasing and running his own business as well as running his own café/restaurant in the main street of Narrabri. While doing this he bought a café in Boggabri & extended it into a commercial bakery.

Now that he has subleased the café/bakery he has travelled to Condobolin to work at the RSL Bistro and is planning to set up an a-la-carte Restaurant in the RSL which will operate on a Friday and Saturday night. James is very keen to utilise the function rooms at the RSL and is preparing a wide range of menus for both small & large groups to suit all budgets. James is looking forward to meeting with the heads of local community groups in a ‘Meet & Greet” event to be held in late August to discuss how the RSL Club can be of assistance in the future, including free room hire.

The Bistro is now open for lunch and dinner every day, and a new menu is commencing today. Specials will change daily, and every lunch ordered from Wednesday, 28th July, until Friday the 13th August, receives a Free Dessert – either a Free Apple Strudel or Sticky Toffee Pudding.

To view the menu – see FB Link: https://www.facebook.com/Condobolin-Rsl-Club.

The first booking received for over 6 people each Monday & Tuesday evenings (only) until the end of August will receive every 2nd (lessor value) meal free! James will also have freshly baked cakes, slices and scones etc, available throughout the day.

Ring the RSL on (02) 6895 2113 to book or just drop into the Bistro to enjoy the new menu selections.