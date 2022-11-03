NEW BANNER ON DISPLAY

Condobolin Schools as Community Centres has a new vinyl banner to display. The banner was made by local company Progress Printing and will be used on the grounds of Condobolin Public School. Schools as Community Centres is an initiative supporting families in the community to enhance the early learning and wellbeing of children birth to eight years. Condobolin Schools as Community Centres provides supported playgroups, early literacy activities, transition to school strategies, parenting programs plus health and nutrition initiatives. You can find out more about Condobolin Schools as Community Centres on their Facebook Page. Image Credit: Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Facebook Page.