NEW BANNER FOR JRL

A new banner took pride of place at the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Presentation Day on Saturday, 9 October. It will be displayed at many events where the organisation and its players take part. “A big thank You to Progress Printing Condobolin for their Kind Sponsorship of providing us with this awesome banner that will be displayed proudly on game days, Carnivals, Finals, Peachey Richardson, Rep events, all JRL events,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “This banner hung proudly at our Presentation on Saturday and was a main attraction. “Children will take photos in front of this banner for many years to come. “Thanks again, Condo JRL.” Images from the Condobolin JRL Presentation Day will be printed in upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus.

Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.