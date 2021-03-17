NEW AMBULANCE STATION OPENED IN TRUNDLE

George Pratt from the Parkes Shire Council is pictured here cutting the ribbon. George prior to his retirement had served as a Ambulance Officer for over thirty years. Source and Image Credit: A Town Like Trundle Facebook Page.

Posted By: Hayley March 18, 2021

The morning of Saturday the 6th of March was perfect for the official ribbon cutting at the new Trundle Ambulance Station.

The former fire shed across the road from the Trundle Services Club has been renovated to create a modern and attractive Ambulance Station for the towns wonderful volunteer Ambulance Officers. This work was supported by the extreme generosity of the Parkes Shire Council and the Trundle Services Club.

Prior to this the Ambulance had to be kept in the backyard of the Trundle Police Station as it was too large for the old Station next to the Memorial Hall which had no amenities, not even a tap for the volunteers to wash their hands.