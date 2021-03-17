NEW AMBULANCE STATION OPENED IN TRUNDLE

The morning of Saturday the 6th of March was perfect for the official ribbon cutting at the new Trundle Ambulance Station.

The former fire shed across the road from the Trundle Services Club has been renovated to create a modern and attractive Ambulance Station for the towns wonderful volunteer Ambulance Officers. This work was supported by the extreme generosity of the Parkes Shire Council and the Trundle Services Club.

Prior to this the Ambulance had to be kept in the backyard of the Trundle Police Station as it was too large for the old Station next to the Memorial Hall which had no amenities, not even a tap for the volunteers to wash their hands.