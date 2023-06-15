NEW ADDITION HITS HIGH NOTE

Condobolin High School welcomed a brand-new piano to their Music Room on Friday, 19 May. “What a fabulous addition to the ensemble of equipment available for our students to thrive in their musical studies,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Our HSC (Higher School Certificate) pianists, Daniel Gile and Halle B-Williams, were beyond excited to tickle the ivories and test out the new instrument, and we cannot wait to see them excel and achieve the heights we know they can!” ABOVE: Condobolin High School HSC (Higher School Certificate) pianists, Daniel Gile and Halle B-Williams along with educator Miss Emily Peace are pleased with the new piano addition. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.