NEW ADDITION FOR RENOWN PARK

There is a new addition in Renown Park at Condobolin.

To enhance Lachlan Shire Council’s communication channels and as a nod to the award-winning Utes in the Paddock, Council has installed a new ute-shaped electronic noticeboard in Renown Park.

For some months, Council has been working with Danthonia Designs, based near Inverell in north-western NSW to develop a one-of-a-kind design that not only captures the essence of the “Utes in the Paddock”, but incorporates Lachlan Shire’s new branding.

“Electronic noticeboards placed in high traffic locations are becoming popular, and are a great way of communicating important messages to the community, advising of forthcoming events, and promoting tourism offerings,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM explained.

“It is terrific that we have been able to do something a little different to others. It is an attraction in its own right, and I have already seen visitors taking selfies in front of the board.”

According to a Lachlan Shire Council media statement, “The noticeboard will assist Council in its communication efforts and will be a key platform for advertising major events in the future. The state-of-the-art LED technology will allow Council to display text, images, and videos that can be changed by staff at anytime from anywhere.”

The project has been jointly funded by the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund and Lachlan Shire Council.

For more information about the noticeboard please contact Council’s Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator, Robyn Ryan on 02 6985 1900 or email council @lachlan.nsw.gov.au