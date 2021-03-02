NEVADA SUNRISE WINS CUP

By Melissa Blewitt

Nevada Sunrise has taken out the $10,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup.

A strong crowd gathered to enjoy the 2021 Condobolin Picnic Races on Saturday, 20 February under brilliant sunshine.

At odds of $8, Nevada Sunrise beat her much fancied opponent Song One (Bryan Dixon, William Stanley), who had won the Western Tree Care Bedgerabong Picnic Cup on Saturday, 13 February. Sensacova (Terry J Fahey, Zara Lewis) placed third.

The four-year-old bay gelding is trained by Peter Reynolds of Dubbo and had Michael T Johnston on board. He is owned by PJ Reynolds, M Reynolds and GG Shaw.

In Race One, the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate over 1,000 metres, Oxygen Man, trained by Garry Bignell and with jockey Wayne Wheatley in the saddle, claimed victory. The four-year-old Bay gelding beat Cheselbeach (Brett Robb, Maddison Wright) and Boorool Ruler (Bryan Dixon, Zara Lewis).

Another Plan (Garry Bignell, Wayne Wheatley) took out the KMWL and Co Ross Berry and Rob Staniforth Trophy Handicap over 1,000 metres. He beat Drummed Out (Peter Reynolds, Michael T Johnston) and I Can Hear Music (Kylie Kennedy, Rickey Blewitt).

In the Forbes Livestock – Oconnor’s Class One Trophy Handicap over 1,100 metres, outsider Cherry Ripe (Michael Plummer, Michael Gray) beat Magic Gift (Peter W Stanley, William Stanley) and Wilburgen (Kylie Kennedy, Rickey Blewitt).

Raise A Drop (Terry J Fahey, Zara Lewis) passed the finishing post first in the Chamen’s Supa IGA Class Two Trophy Handicap over 1,400 metres. Eagleworks (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro) was second and The Rouseabout (Justin W Stanley, Michael T Johnston) was third.

In Race Six, the Condobolin Milling Class Three Trophy Handicap over 1,700 metres, Ben Shoof (NZ) claimed the top prize. Cat Walk Queen (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro) ran second while Arkam Asylum (Rodney Robb, Maddison Wright) secured third place.