Condobolin Public School Netball team participated in a knockout carnival at the SRA Grounds on Friday, 9 June. Unfortunately, the team lost the first round to Forbes Public School resulting in them being knocked out. Students then had the opportunity to play in a back draw round against small schools which we came away with a win. More on the knockout carnival I upcoming editions of the Condobolin Argus. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.