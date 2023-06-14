NETBALL BEGINS FOR 2023

Eryn Wheeler, Stella Jarick, Saniyah Johnson, Candace Dodgson, Charli Keates, Rubie Haworth, Winter Ritchie-Hall, Anastasia Phillips, Lacey Doyle, Lucy McFadyen and Brittany Jones; together with (front) Jada Reardon Kitarna Atkinson, Abby Connell, Holly Miles, Ruby Wainwright, Eden Brook, Kelsie Dargin and Mahayia Atkinson. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.Eryn Wheeler, Stella Jarick, Saniyah Johnson, Candace Dodgson, Charli Keates, Rubie Haworth, Winter Ritchie-Hall, Anastasia Phillips, Lacey Doyle, Lucy McFadyen and Brittany Jones; together with (front) Jada Reardon Kitarna Atkinson, Abby Connell, Holly Miles, Ruby Wainwright, Eden Brook, Kelsie Dargin and Mahayia Atkinson. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated began their 2023 netball season on Tuesday, 23 May. The Juniors are run by Eryn Wheeler and Brittany Jones, with 24 children registered.
•BELOW: Net Set Go Trainer Madison Staines, with Hadlee Lark, Billie Calton, London Sloane, Lily Anderson and Eleanor Kennedy; together with (front) Billie Jacobson, Darcy Kennard, Maggie Smith, Oakley Coe-Williams Arlee Worland and Kiana Parker Nolan. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.