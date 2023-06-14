NETBALL BEGINS FOR 2023

Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated began their 2023 netball season on Tuesday, 23 May. The Juniors are run by Eryn Wheeler and Brittany Jones, with 24 children registered.

•BELOW: Net Set Go Trainer Madison Staines, with Hadlee Lark, Billie Calton, London Sloane, Lily Anderson and Eleanor Kennedy; together with (front) Billie Jacobson, Darcy Kennard, Maggie Smith, Oakley Coe-Williams Arlee Worland and Kiana Parker Nolan. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.