NEIL IS NEW CONDOBOLIN ROTARY PRESIDENT

Neil Crook is now the President of Rotary Club of Condobolin.

The organisation held its 69th Changeover Dinner at the Condobolin RSL Club on Tuesday, 28 June where outgoing President Susan Bennett and Jack Lawler Memorial Citizenship, Rotarian of the Year and President’s Award recipients were recognised.

The evening began with a welcome and apologies. This was followed by the Acknowledgement to Country, which was given by Michelle Horvat.

Tony Broadley made the Toast to Queen and Australia, then Dennis Brady introduced the Club guests to all.

Keith Dawe gave a Toast to Rotary International, which was followed by a response from DG Leo Farrelly OAM.

Following the introductory formalities, all those in attendance enjoyed good food and fellowship as dinner was served.

Outgoing President Susan Bennett presented her President’s Report, where she admitted the Club had faced challenging times but had embraced those challenges to grow.

“The past three years have possibly been the most challenging in the history of the modern world yet despite these challenges the Rotary Club of Condobolin has endured and grown,” she told the audience on the night.

“We have faced challenges never imagined and overcome adversity and through the commitment and dedication of our members we remain the only active Service Club in Condobolin.”

In 2019, Ms Bennett was asked to identify her goals for her term of office during provided Rotary International training to incoming office bearers.

She identified three areas she wanted to pursue. These included finishing projects that had been started prior to her taking office; raise the profile of the Club and increase visibility in the community; and double the membership.

“I know when I flagged these that they were all possible but also extremely challenging however I’ve never been one to fold under pressure and the greater the challenge the better the outcome,” Ms Bennett explained.

“We had a number of projects on the go – some for a number of years and others that were on the wish list but never really started. Two major projects were the installation of seating along the walkway to Gum Bend Lake and the erection of a new storage shed on our block in Condon Street. I am pleased to report that both projects have been completed thanks to the support of businesses and other contributing organisations.

“The seating project became a significant task when it was escalated to providing 4 seats around the lake rather than a couple along the pathway to the lake. Financial support from Balgowlah Rotary Club and Evolution Mining and in kind support from Felton Industries, Lachlan Shire Council and other local businesses.

“The end result was four covered seats strategically placed around the lake enabling people to stop and rest and enjoy the serenity provided by this wonderful environment.

“Our second large project was to build a new storage shed on our block in Condon Street to house our small collection of assets including our jumping castle, trailer, bbq and carnival equipment as the original shed had become difficult to access and no longer viable for storing assets safely.

“The end result is a functional and secure “garage” which all members can open and close without effort and which adds value to our investment in this community and with the generous support of Bunnings Warehouse in Forbes we were able to erect a fence across the front of the block for added security.”

However, some projects were not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Other projects that succumbed to the Covid pandemic included the “spring to life” community dinner and the Christmas Carnival and annual Christmas stocking raffle however we are committed to ensuring that the carnival and stocking raffle will be back in December 2022,” Ms Bennett said.

“The funding for the spring to life dinner was redirected to a community event at the RSL Club in May and resulted in a fantastic night of fun, food and fellowship which saw the RSL Club and the Rotary Club work collaboratively to promote and present an opportunity for community members to dress up and walk the red carpet to our James Bond themed night of nights.”

Ms Bennett added she had also worked very hard on raising the profile of the Condobolin Rotary Club and also increasing membership.

“Our efforts, particularly of late, have been successful in raising the profile and the community knows Rotary is active and ready to help where we can. We are back doing sausage sizzles for the Landcare markets, catering for the outback car rally and the Variety club bash proved challenging but rewarding and we have done a couple of Bunnings sausage sizzles. Our activities always attract great local coverage on Facebook and through our own printed medium – The Condobolin Argus who are here tonight to again cover this evening,” she stated.

“As for the membership – in my first year I was able to increase membership and in my second year we doubled our numbers. Sadly, we lost long term member Ray Peasley who succumbed to illness last year and we have seen a couple of other members leave for personal reasons. We now sit at 10 members and are actively looking for people who would like to support their community through our activities and projects. Please talk to a Rotarian about what we do and what level of commitment is required. It’s not as daunting as it used to be, and we are flexible understanding the drain on your time and energy from other commitments.”

Ms Bennett said financially it had been a challenging time for the Club, but they still managed to raise $24,891 in the 2019/20 financial year. Of this, $25,347 was spent on drought relief donations, sending a high school representative to the national science summer school and the Conocco Phillips Science Experience, supporting the MHERV van’s visit to Condobolin and the purchase of promotional items.

In 20/21 they raised $10,536 and put $23,244 back into community projects including the Gum Bend Seats and the visiting Driver Simulator from the Parkes Club to the Condobolin High School. In 2021/22 The Club saw an increase in funds coming in and they raised $19,696 then spending $22,401 on community projects.

“Without the commitment from our small team of members we would not have raised anywhere near these amounts and I sincerely thank all members of the club, other rotary international clubs and our community and businesses for their support of my three terms as President,” Ms Bennett said.

“It is with mixed feelings that I now hand the baton over to our incoming President Neil Crook who I am sure will put his own unique stamp on the Presidency and I ask the members and those present today to continue to support the club as it navigates these challenging and changing times.”

Incoming President Neil Crook thanked Ms Bennett for her commitment to Rotary and congratulated her on a job well done as President.

He then announced the recipients of the Major Rotary Awards. Tony Broadley was named Rotarian of the Year, Michelle Horvat received the President’s Award, and Vicki Hanlon was honoured with the Jack Lawler Memorial Citizenship Award. Mr Crook then welcomed new members Peter and Melissa Hughes to the Club. The evening was finished with coffee and fellowship.