NATIONAL TREE DAY EVENT HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

In 2022, National Tree Day was on Sunday, 31 July, however Condobolin and District Landcare Coordinator Sarah White held an afternoon, where the community could collect a tree in Renown Park on Friday, 29 July.

A total of 270 trees found new homes, along with nesting boxes, biodiversity resources and kids activities. Species of trees included -Blakeley’s red gum, belah, kurrajong, hairpin banksia, melaleuca moonah, lemon scented gum, callistemon pallidus, silver banksia, buloke, steedman’s gum, yellow box, round leaved moort (mallee), crimson mallee, and pink flowering yellow gum.

No Moo 4 U Central NSW provided delicious treats to everyone that attended. Planet Ark’s National Tree Day started in 1996 and has grown into Australia’s largest community tree planting and nature care event. It’s a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to the community, according to www.treeday.planetark.org