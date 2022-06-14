NATIONAL SORRY DAY WITH HOLY FAMILY

On Thursday 26th May, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School travelled to Parkes to visit Holy Family School to acknowledge National Sorry Day.

The students met at Bushman’s Dam in Parkes to talk with Geoff Anderson, an Aboriginal Elder. After, they travelled to Holy Family School for recess and games.

A National Sorry Day presentation was held in the Holy Family School Hall. The students were then taken to the school’s oval for an overhead photo taken with a drone (below). The students joined together to create the word ‘Gadhiiray’, which is the Wiradjuri word for ‘Sorry’.

The students also enjoyed lunch at HFS. After, they returned home just in time for sport.

Source and Image Credit: Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School’s Newsletter.