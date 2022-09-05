National Science Week kicked off at Tottenham Central School on Monday 15th August with some virtual excursions.
Secondary participated in a science trivia session before lunch, K/1 enjoyed a liquid nitrogen show and years 2 to 10 learnt about bees and their interesting navigational and communication abilities with Professor Mandyam Srinivasan from the Queensland Brain Institute.
NATIONAL SCIENCE WEEK
