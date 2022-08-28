NATIONAL PARKS AND WILDLIFE VISIT CHS STUDENTS

As part of Condobolin High School NAIDOC Week celebrations, students had a visit from National Parks and Wildlife who provided a presentation on their role of conservation of the State’s biodiversity and cultural heritage.

Condobolin High School celebrated NAIDOC Week from Monday, 25 July until Friday, 29 July. The Theme was Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up.

Celebrations began on Monday with the official opening, barbecue breakfast and a smoking ceremony by Steven Coe.

Wednesday activities started off with cultural workshops, aboriginal artifacts and language followed by the celebration Assembly. A lunch was provided for all which was catered by Wiradjuri Elder Michael Lyons from Sandhill Artifacts, Narrandera and his team.

The lunch was the highlight of the day which consisted of aboriginal bush tucker. They served kangaroo stew, kangaroo springs rolls, kangaroo meatballs, johnny cakes, damper, emu egg omelette, sausages, wattle seed ice cream, lemon myrtle melting moments, chocolate wattle seed brownie and donut balls.

“I would like to congratulate all the students who received awards. A big thank you to our guest speaker “Walkabout Barber, and a significant Welcome to Country by Mrs Beryl Powell,” Aboriginal Education Officer Sheree Brandy wrote on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page. “A performance by our aboriginal students, Dance Group Garli Billa Waga Dahaanys was enjoyed.

“Thank you to everyone who was involved in the organisation of the day and the wonderful participation from the students.”