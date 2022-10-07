A National Day of Mourning Memorial Service was held for Queen Elizabeth II at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin on Thursday, 22 September. Lone Piper James Patton played Amazing Grace, and then Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf did a Mayoral Welcome. Marion Wighton-Packham performed Welcome to Country. One Minute’s Silence was then observed, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. Paul Lukins conducted the service. Those in attendance were offered a chance to share an experience or memory of Queen Elizabeth II. The service concluded with singing of God Save the King. Light refreshments were served at the close of the Memorial Service. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.