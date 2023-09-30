NATIONAL CHILD PROTECTION WEEK AT LCS

Lachlan Children Services marked National Child Protection Week with a special visitor from the NSW Police Force.

On Wednesday, 6 September Lachlan Children Services had a visit from Senior Constable Daniel Greef to their Preschool Program and After School Care Program.

“In preschool Daniel spoke to us about what he does as a police officer followed by a discussion on who our safe people are – most children responded with mum, dad, nan, pop, aunty, uncle etc. He explained that these are all people we can find and speak to if we ever find ourselves in an unsafe or uncomfortable situation,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read.

“Daniel educated us on stranger danger – telling us what we should do if we are ever lost or approached by an unfamiliar person.

“We then talked about what number we would ring if we ever needed a police officer, ambulance, or fire. Most children answered promptly with “000”.

“Daniel emphasised the importance of knowing our address so we would know if we ever needed to contact emergency services. The children were also very excited to see what Daniel carried in his police vest.

“In After School Care Senior Constable Daniel Greef spoke with our children about cyber safety and bullying. They loved asking questions and learning about all the things Daniel does other than catching bad guys, and were very interested in the different equipment he carries on his vest.

“Thanks for sharing some of your time with us Senior Constable Daniel Greef.”