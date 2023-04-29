NATE SHOWS SKILLS AND DETERMINATION

Condobolin’s Nate Vincent was part of the Lachlan Cricket Council team who competed at the Bradman Foundation Spirit of Cricket U14s Carnival (Bradman Cup) in Bowral recently. He got to play on the famous Bradman Oval, where he scored 52 from 20 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes in his innings. Nate, and Lachlan Valley, were to play the final against Highlanders on Friday, 14 April, but unfortunately it was a wash out. Both Lachlan and Highlands finished the carnival on the same points, so they called it a joint premiership. The teams decided to play a social 14 over each game for the fun of it and just bowling from one end. Lachlan finished with a convincing win. Nate hit another six out of the park and across the road and scored a nice maiden wicket. Congratulations Nate! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.