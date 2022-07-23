NAOMI NAMED AMONG RAY WHITE’S PREMIER PERFORMERS

Naomi Worland of Ray White Condobolin has been named as a premier performer, reaching the top 20 per cent of all sales agents in the Ray White Rural network.

Premier Performer status recognises and rewards consistency in individual performance and represents some of the most hard-working real estate agents in the industry across Australia and New Zealand.

Humbled by the recognition, Ms Worland said the award was testament to the determination of the past 12 months.

“It is such an honour to be named among the very best agents across Ray White. It’s wonderful to be recognised and it’s also great motivation to grow stronger and work harder in the next year,” she said.

Tracie Robertson, Principal of Ray White Central West Group with offices in Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong said the performance rankings illustrated the energy within the group.

“It fills me with immense pride to see Naomi recognised at this level. It is a credit to her hard work and the commitment she has to her clients. Naomi brings a fresh, dynamic approach to real estate and treats each transaction with sensitivity; she understands the level of trust her clients have placed in her to handle the sale of their biggest assets.” she said.

“So many of our members are achieving and exceeding personal bests. Some exciting results for our group overall.”

