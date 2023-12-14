NANCY IS A LUCKY WINNER

Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,000 major prize in the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign draw on Friday, 1 December.

Nancy Capewell was the lucky winner of the major prize, with three other locals claiming the minor draws. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward.

Maree Haworth took home second prize of $1,000, while Belinda Neal ($500), and Danielle Richards (a Brush Cutter donated by Don Lark Motorcycles) claimed the minor draws. One unlucky person missed out on the $1,000 prize as they incorrectly filled out their entry form.

The money prizes were given as Why Leave Town Cards, which will be spent locally at participating stores.

Organisers thanked all the people who made the event the success that it was, including the sponsors of the event.

“Thank you for coming out tonight to support local and small business in Condobolin,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said on the night.

“A special thanks to those businesses who have offered extended trading hours and hospitality tonight, without you this event would not be possible and after all the Chamber does it for you.

“I hope you have been able to have your Santa Photos taken at the Lachlan and Western Regional Services photo booth in the Royal Hotel – thanks to their team and to the owners of the Royal for access to the building.

“Thank you also to the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association for their fantastic barbecue.

“Thank you to Mellissa Speer for the fantastic face painting she provided.

“Thanks to the Condobolin Pipe Band for their performance tonight and to Adam (Kereszy) for coming across from Lake and playing some of our favourites.

“We are so lucky to have businesses who have provided sponsorship for the #Shop Condo for Christmas# event. Over the last three weeks we have given out vouchers and prizes to the value of just over $2,000 thanks to the following sponsors: Foodworks Condobolin, Jeanette Norton, HHR Owens Rural, Gallery 104, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Betta Home Electrical, Zange, Vane-Tempest Bros, Stem the Florist, Evve Collective and Chamen’s IGA.

“The sponsors for tonight’s draws and musical entertainment are The Hall, Condobolin Newsagency, Leanne’s Hairdressing, Condo Quality Meats, Ray White Condobolin, Lachlan Agencies, Don Lark Motorcycles, The Vella Group, Chamen’s IGA, Lachlan Shire and Maspro.

“Thanks again for all those who have supported this event.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

She added the late night shopping initiative was received well by the community, with many taking the opportunity to purchase a Christmas gift for their loved ones.

“It was so lovely to see families out in force and in great spirits,” Vicki concluded.