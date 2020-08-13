NAB REDUCES HOURS

NAB is reducing its opening hours across 114 smaller regional branches, including those in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

From Monday, 17 August, the affected branches will be open from 9.30am until 12.30pm on their operational days. Condobolin opening hours were 9.30am to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Lake Cargelligo hours were 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 9.30am to 5pm on Friday. According to NAB, there will be no job losses as a result of the changes.

Bankers will be splitting their time between over the counter service and digital or phone banking support, as more customers move online.

The Bank said they are adapting the way it does banking in small regional branches, with a new model that will see hundreds of jobs maintained and a more consistent banking experience for customers.

The move to half-day physical opening hours would apply to 38 smaller branches in NSW, 25 in Queensland, four in South Australia, 28 in Victoria and 10 in Western Australia.

In NSW these branches will have adjusted opening hours: Coonabarabran, Barraba, Bellingen, Berry, Bombala agency, Bourke, Corowa, Cobar, Condobolin agency, Coonamble, Dorrigo, Finley agency, Forbes, Gilgandra, Gloucester, Guyra agency, Holbrook, Kyogle, Lake Cargelligo agency, Laurieton, Narooma, Mullumbimby, Narrandera agency, Narromine, Nyngan, Oberon, Quirindi, Scone, South West Rocks, Sussex Inlet agency, Tenterfield, Tocumwal agency, Tumbarumba agency, Uralla, Walcha, Warren, Wee Waa, and West Wyalong.

NAB Group Executive Personal Banking Rachel Slade said these branches would be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm for customers and outside of these hours the bankers would support customers by phone and online chat, as well as application processing.

“It is clear the face of banking is changing, especially in the way customers want to interact with us,” she stated.

“Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities, especially for local businesses. On average a quarter of transactions take place between 9.30am and 10.30am in our regional branches. Through this new model we can continue to be there to serve our customers and have meaningful conversations while also adapting to the way our customers are now banking.

“Our colleagues will learn new skills to support customers in new ways, including on the phone and online chat, which presents the opportunity for our bankers to work remotely at times when more of our customers want to do their banking. We have shown this is possible through Covid-19 restrictions with more than 450 bankers trained in new skills to support customers in different ways.

“The chance for more of our bankers to work from anywhere is something I am very excited about. “We think this move will strike that balance, keeping the doors open at 114 branches around the country, providing the opportunity for around 300 bankers to learn skills while we continue to serve our customers well.”

