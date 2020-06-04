MYAMLEY CWA SECURE FUNDING FOR HEALTH CLINIC

Myamley CWA has secured funding for a Women’s Health Clinic in Condobolin.

Through networking with the Bowral Branch, Myamley members were made aware of the city based “Father Atonasia Gonelli Charity Fund” which was seeking grant applications from CWA branches in isolated areas towards rural needy causes.

According to Myamley CWA Secretary Patrisha Hurley the organisation immediately thought of Leonie Parker’s Women’s Health Clinic in Condobolin, which they felt was a great asset to the local community and far reaching areas.

“In cooperation with Leonie a grant application was successful,” Mrs Hurley explained.

“$8,000 was received to purchase a Colposcope. A piece of equipment which Leonie explained would save women having to travel to Orange from Condobolin and wider community for a 15 minute test and could certainly help save lives.”

Both Mrs Hurley and Ms Parker attended the Father Atonasia Gonelli Charitable Fund Annual Charity luncheon on 1 March, after they were notified of the successful grant application.

They met with members of the organisation and thanked all of those involved in making the funding possible.

“It was my absolute honour and privilege to accompany Mrs Pat Hurley to the Father Atonasia Gonelli Charitable Fund Annual Charity luncheon on the 1st of March,” Ms Parker stated.

“We were shown the amazing hospitality Italian people are celebrated for and were made to feel very special by our wonderful hosts, Domenica Riggio and Paul Dryza. We were also treated to the beautiful operatic voice of Domenica, when she surprised us with “I dreamed a dream” from Les Miserables.

“The purpose of our invitation to attend such a special event was due to the amazing work of the Myamley CWA.

“A chance meeting with Bowral CWA Branch led to the Myamley CWA Branch learning of the Father Gonelli Charitable Fund. So Myamley CWA Branch then went ahead with an application for funding towards a colposcope for Condobolin.

“The aim of the Fund is to directly benefit members of the community who are in need of assistance. The use of a colposcope in Condobolin will decrease the need for women to travel for Gynaecological assessment which over the years has caused difficulty for a range of reasons.

“This generous support will enhance funds in partnership with the Rural Doctor’s Network and will be used to purchase a colposcope in the near future.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity and support shown to the Condobolin Community by the Father Gonelli Charitable Fund and I know that Pat and I have made some firm friends from this experience.”

The Country Women’s Association of NSW was formed 98 years ago with the vision of improving conditions for women and children in country areas. This is still their main aim today.

By Melissa Blewitt.