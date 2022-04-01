MURTONGA PASTORAL WIN CENTRAL WEST EWE COMPETITION

Murtonga Pastoral has taken out the 2022 Central West Merino Ewe Competition.

Annual entrants in the Don Brown Memorial competition, Murtonga Pastoral, displayed 815 2020-drop Bundemar-blood ewes, which were joined for May/June lambing and had been shorn in September 2021. Tom Kirk of Bundemar Stud, Baldry, classed the flock.

For 23 years the Central and Western Ewe Competition has put first placegetters of the Ted Little (Trundle), Don Brown (Condobolin) and Doug Bicket (Parkes) memorial competitions head-to-head, as well as second-placed teams.

And it was the 17th time a Condobolin flock has taken top title when Murtonga Pastoral’s was named the winner on 3 March.

In 2022, the judges were Michael Corkhill of Grassy Creek Merino stud, Reids Flat, and Michael Elmes of Smart Stock, Narrandera.

The Trundle Show Committee thanked the six entrants, judges and spectators for their support of the event.

“The competition was a wonderful day with plenty of discussion, with the presentations held at the Trundle Golf Club at the completion of the day,” a post on the Trundle Show Facebook Page read.

“Thank you to the sponsors that supported the day – Forbes Livestock, Stockpro, AgnVet Services, Bromar Engineering, KMWL Forbes, oilsplus, Quality Wool, Dave Hall Carriers and TIMTRAC Industries.”

They also thanked the major sponsors Rabobank and NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association Ltd.