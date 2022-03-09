MURTONGA PASTORAL TAKE OUT 42ND DON BROWN

Murtonga Pastoral (Peter, Vikki and Allen Stuckey) have won the 42nd Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

In 2022, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.

Judges for the competition were Will Roberts, Victoria Downs stud, Morven, Queensland, Richard Chalker, Lach River Merinos, Forbes, and Mitchell Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.

The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, this year a casual barbecue supported by Australian Wool Innovation, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 22 February. Rabobank provided complimentary drinks for the evening.

Murtonga Pastoral, ‘Murtonga’ Condobolin went two better in 2022, by taking out the overall title, after placing third in last year’s Competition.

The Stuckey’s winning flock was classed by Tom Kirk. Murtonga Pastoral presented a line of 812, 2020-drop Bundemar-blood ewes which were joined for May/June lambing and had been shorn in September last year.

The Jones Family, ‘Flamingo’ Condobolin (Mark, Carol and Brad Jones) took home second spot. Their flock of 620 Lachlan Merino-blood ewes were classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.

R Neal and Co, ‘Lockerbie’ Condobolin (Rob and Belinda Neal, along with Louise and Alex Wells) secured third place. The 465 Darriwell blood ewes were classed by Tom Kirk. At 34 consecutive entries, Rob and Belinda have the highest number of consecutive entries as well as the highest overall number.

The John Coy Memorial Award for Achievement went to TK and KE Kirk (Tom and Kate), of ‘The Gilgais’. Their 320 Bundemar blood ewes were classed by Tom Kirk.

ES Harding and Co (Phil and Sandi Harding), ‘Brooklyn’ Condobolin were recognised with the Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for best short wool flock. Their 950 ewes were classed by Tom Kirk.

The Gordon McMaster Classer’s Award went to Tom Kirk.

Moses and Son hosted morning tea at the Norman Dawson Pavilion, Condobolin Showground, providing an information session on freeze branding as an alternative to mulesing.

Many other generous sponsors supplemented the costs of the day and prizes, including further diamond sponsors Quality Wool, Olsson’s Industries, Elanco, Dynon Wools, Westpac Agribusiness and Western Lamb Marking.

Gold sponsors were Jurox Animal Health and Lachlan Shire Council and Silver, Barend Cronje Pregnancy Scanning, The Land newspaper and Coopers Animal Health.

Between the years of 1979 and 2021, some 379,872 sheep have been viewed during the Competition. The most entries in the Don Brown were in 1990, when there were 33. There has been a total of 20,693 kilometres travelled during this time and overall, there has been a total of 4,302 spectators involved.

The honour of the most wins in the Competition goes to the Crouch Brothers with eight followed by JN and CM L’Estrange with four.

The most successful winning bloodlines from 1979 to 2021 include Mungadal (8), Genanegie (4), Belswick (3), Haddon Rig (3), Glendonald (3), Woodpark (3) and Milby-bred (3).

The most successful classers (most wins) include Gordon McMaster (15), Chris Bowman (6), and Barry Crouch (5). Murtonga Pastoral will now contest the 22nd annual Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Merino Ewe Competition against the winners from Trundle and Parkes on Thursday, 3 March.