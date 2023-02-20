MUCH NEEDED FUNDING FOR MEMORIAL PARK

“Recently I had the pleasure of visiting Tullamore Memorial Park, a beautiful community hub dedicated to remembering and honoring those who have served our country. ” read a post on Sam Farraway MLC Facebook page.

“I was particularly moved by the Memorial Wall, which bears the names of the brave men and women from the Tullamore area who lost their lives in service.

“It is a reminder of the incredible sacrifices that have been made to protect our freedom and way of life.

“Frequented by locals and travellers, the park was in need of some new bathroom facilities and I am pleased to say that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is providing $73,000 to make these plans a reality.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Sam Farraway MLC Facebook Page.