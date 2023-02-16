MUCH COLOUR RUN FUN IN CONDOBOLIN

Creative Community Concepts partnered with Central West Family Support Group Inc to host a Colour Run and Summer Fun Day at the Wiradjuri Cultural Centre on Monday, 23 January. The Condobolin community enjoyed not only a Colour Run, but Mini Golf, Fast 4 Tag, Novelty Games, Laser Tag and much more on the day. The event was also supported by the NSW Government Office for Regional Youth. Creative Community Concepts is the business operational arm of the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council Inc and they are a Not For Profit (NFP) organisation which is active in the Community Development space. They strive to deliver programs that create a difference and fulfill our main business objective of “Connecting and Empowering Communities”. Their work centers on a multi-layered Community Development Strategy that encompasses a variety of initiatives to energise and motivate communities to improve the Physical and Mental Wellbeing of Community Members. “This strategy has individual programs that focus on the various stages of an individual’s life journey from childhood to adulthood and allows for a diverse range of initiatives to be employed to bring about the development of the whole of the community,” www.creativecommunityconcepts.com.au says. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.