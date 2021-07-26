MUCH BETTER TOGETHER

There is no doubt local volunteers with the Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo SES branches have big hearts and are committed to helping their communities.

On Monday, 21 June 15 members from Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo SES Units met at the Condobolin RSL Club for a “Better Together” event aimed at promoting teamwork and friendship between Units and their members.

Lake and Condo have been training together since February and have been working on increasing skills needed for road crash rescues as the Lake Cargelligo team, whilst not an official road crash rescue response team, are keen to assist Condobolin Unit when required.

“Our last joint training night was a crashed car with a trapped driver scenario requiring the team to work out how to free the victim from the overturned vehicle using the jaws of life and other available equipment,” Condobolin SES Unit Commander Susan Bennett explained.

“After great team work the crew were able to remove the driver (our dummy Wally) through the floor of the car and place him in the care of the ambulance paramedics who were on scene to assist.

“Joint training nights are opportunities for all emergency services personnel to work together which builds rapport and an understanding into each service’s role at an accident.”

If you can see yourself in orange come along to a training night – they train Monday evenings from 6pm at the SES Unit 19 Marsden Street, Condobolin. Anyone interested can apply online through the official NSW SES website (www.ses.nsw.gov.au) If you think you might like to become part of the local SES team, go along to see if what they do is for you.