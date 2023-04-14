MOVIE FUN FOR COMMUNITY

The Last Friday Picture Show in conjunction with the Condobolin and District Historical Society held a screening of the film ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ on Friday, 31 March. The event was held at the Callara Community Theatre. In partnership with the House of Dior, ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior. Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Anna Chancellor, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams all appear in the movie. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.