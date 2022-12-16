MOVEMBER PARTY HELD AT CONDOBOLIN RSL CLUB

On Friday 25th November 2022 the Condobolin RSL Club hosted a Movember Party to raise awareness for men’s health and mental health.

The winner of the best Mo was Dale Thompson and it was a case of winners are grinners.

The worst Mo was Didget Matheson and recently Didget shaved his head to raise awareness.

The Itchiest Mo was Adam Powell Brown and you had to be there to listen to the stories about why it was itchy.

Anthony Davis put his hand up to raise much needed funds.

Rodger Brown who has sported a beard for 20 years did not hesitate in having the chop as he knows just how much it is going to help his mates and the wider community.

Thank you to all of the men who stood up to support this worthy cause and each other.

Jabba was not only on hand to participate in the Greatest Shave but entertained and kept the music pumping late into the night.

Contributed.