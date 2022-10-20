MOTORCYCLIST CAUGHT DOING 170KM/H AT LAKE CARGELLIGO

A total of 574 drivers, including a motorcyclist travelling at 170 kilometres per hour on the Lachlan Valley Way at Lake Cargelligo, were detected speeding during Operation Labour Day in the western region.

At about 10.15am on Monday, 3 October, Parkes Highway Patrol stopped a motorcycle on Lachlan Valley Way, at Lake Cargelligo, after it was detected travelling 170 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometres an hour zone.

“The rider provided police with a learners permit which had been disqualified. Further checks revealed the motorcycle registration had expired. The man was issued a court attendance notice for the offences,” a statement from NSW Police said.

There were 15 major crashes and one fatality recorded in the western region during Operation Labour Day. Some 12,764 breath tests were conducted during the course of the initiative.

NSW Police were frustrated some drivers were not getting the message, after eight people died and close to 70 others were injured on NSW roads over the October long weekend.

Operation Labour Day was executed state-wide and commenced at 12.01am on Friday, 30 September 2022 and concluded at 11.59pm on Monday, 3 October 2022, with double demerit points in force for the duration.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were assisted by general duties police from commands across the state, targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other traffic offences.

During the operation, police issued a total of 3,310 Traffic Infringement Notices for speeding, a further 269 people were charged for drink driving offences and 251 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage across NSW.

Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King, said although the operation is over, families continue to travel around the state with school holidays and are urged to plan their trips.

“Just because the operation has concluded, doesn’t mean the messaging is any different. We still need people to obey the road rules and take necessary breaks to keep themselves and the rest of the community safe,” Acting Assistant Commissioner King stated.

“As the wet weather continues across NSW, please heed the warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology and NSW State Emergency Service, and drive to the conditions.

“Do not drive through flood waters and always obey road closure signs when you see them, they are there for your own protection. We have seen too many incidents recently involving people ignoring warning signs, resulting in a tragic outcome.

“While a detour may be inconvenient, it is not worth your life – listen to emergency services and do not attempt to drive through any flooded causeway, you have no clue how deep the water may be or what debris may be underneath,” Acting Assistant Commissioner King concluded.