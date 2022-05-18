MOTHER’S DAY PRESCHOOL STREET STALL

On Tuesday 3rd May, Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre held their Mother’s Day street stall.

Not only were there many plants and home-baked delicious cakes, biscuits and other treats available to purchase at the stalls, but the centre also had a raffle and a 100 Club draw.

1st prize was $150, 2nd was $75 and 3rd was $25.

The raffle had many amazing prizes, some being gifted by local businesses and community members.

Some of the prizes included: $75 voucher for The Body Shop (donated by Kylie Nicholson), Pamper Pack (donated by Lux Hare & Co), three garden ornaments and sculptures (all created and donated by Deidre Adam) and many more.

The stall was reported to be very successful with many happy customers from the stalls and winners from the raffle and 100 club draw.

Winners and their prizes from the raffle were:

• Carly Jones – Sausage dog garden ornament.

• Adam Marsden – Flower garden sculpture.

• Dan Nicholls – Gas burner.

• Fiona Larkings – Pamper Pack.

• Lyn Brown – Heart garden ornament

• Roy – Handbag

• Joyce Hayden – Body Shop voucher

• Adam Marsden – Mother’s Day pack

And winners from the 100 club draw were:

• 1st Place – $150- Lockie Baker

• 2nd Place – $75 – Adam Larkings

• 3rd Place- $25 – Oscar Wales

Image Credits: Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre’s Facebook Page.