On Sunday 10th April, a lovely day of weekend trade with morning tea occurred at the Tullibigeal Co-op and Tulli Treasures.

Pam, Janelle, Frankel, Deb and Molly were the cooks for morning tea. Barb was also thanked for her time.

There was a collection of yummy morning tea treats, including banana cake, caramel slice, lamingtons and many others.

During the morning tea, the two shops were also open with some great bargains.

