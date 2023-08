On Saturday, 29 July Condobolin and District Historical Museum hosted a morning tea for Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club before they ventured off for a drive on a lovely sunny day. Rex Press (President) thanked the Condobolin and District Historical Museum ladies for their beautiful morning tea and a very successful morning. Volunteers are very welcome to help at the Museum. Opening hours for the Museum are Friday and Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.