A vehicle has been stolen from Euabalong and set on fire in Condobolin. The vehicle was dumped at the Utes in the Paddock site in Diggers Avenue. Another two vehicles were stolen from Condobolin overnight on Monday, 7 March. According to a Police Spokesperson, one has been recovered intact at Lake Cargelligo, while the other has still not been found. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.