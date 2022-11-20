MORE TRUCKS RESCUED

The NSW SES Condobolin Unit, other emergency services and Warren Ross had to rescue two more trucks at the Murie Crossing on Wednesday, 9 November 2022. “Again, we are out at the Murie,” a post on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page read. “This time for two trucks bogged because they ignored the road closed signs. At the present time the Murie Crossing three kilometres south of Condobolin is closed.” According to Lachlan Shire Council: “The Gipps Way at Murie Creek crossing – Water over road and extreme pavement damage. CLOSED to all vehicles over three tonne, local 4WD traffic only.” Please heed ‘Road Closed’ signs – they are not a suggestion and are in place for the safety of motorists. Image Credits: NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page.