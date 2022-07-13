MORE TREES FOR CONDOBOLIN

More trees will be planted in Condobolin in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

OneSchool Global Condobolin Campus will be greener and shadier thanks to a $4,500 Federal Government grant to plant trees in honour of the legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years of service to Australia and the Commonwealth.

OneSchool Global Condobolin Campus Principal Dr David McGregor said the funding will be used to plant approximately 12 medium-sized established trees such as the Chinese Elm.

“These trees are quick-growing and hardy for our local environment,” Dr McGregor explained.

“They will provide two shaded outdoor learning areas for Primary and Secondary students, and a plaque will be placed in both spaces as a permanent reminder of The Queen’s Jubilee.

“Staff and students, with the help of local gardening contractors, will be involved in the planting of these trees.”

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the funding has been provided through the Australian Government’s Planting Trees for the Queen’s Jubilee program.

“Throughout her 70-year reign, The Queen is said to have planted 1,500 trees at community events and ceremonies as a long-lasting reminder of the special occasion for the people in those communities,” he stated.

“This program is a way of honouring that legacy, while benefitting the environment and increasing the area of tree canopy in our local communities.

“We’ve just witnessed celebrations take place across the UK and the Commonwealth in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and now community groups in the Parkes electorate will be able to play a part in the festivities.

“This funding for OneSchool Global Condobolin will help to beautify the campus and provide shade for students and teachers.”

A total of seven projects in the Parkes electorate have received funding to plant trees, with grants ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.