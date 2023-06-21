MORE ON-CALL FIREFIGHTERS NEEDED AT CONDOBOLIN

Ever thought about becoming an on-call firefighter? Then the Condobolin Fire Station could use your involvement.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is calling for community minded men and women to consider joining the on-call firefighter ranks at Condobolin Fire Station.

On-call firefighters respond from home or work to fires and other emergencies. There are currently three vacancies for on-call firefighters at Condobolin Fire Station.

Captain Michael Malouf urged residents from all walks of life to consider becoming an on-call firefighter.

“Your local fire station relies on people in the community to put their hand up to become firefighters – without that support, regional fire stations cannot survive,” he explained.

On-call firefighters balance work and family commitments to respond to fires and other emergencies on an ‘on-call’ part time basis.

Captain Malouf said training includes adavanced first aid, heavy vehicle driving, and how to deal with emergencies such as fires, road accidents and hazardous material spills. Firefighters also educate the community on fire safety and prevention.

“Being an on-call firefighter does not mean that you have to be available every minute of every day,” he stated.

“Sharing availability with other on-call firefighters can reduce any potential impact on work and private life.”

FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said on-call firefighters played a critical role in the delivery of fire and emergency services across regional and rural NSW.

“You don’t need to be superman or superwoman to be a firefighter – we want people who are reliable and keen to help others, especially local residents who are available to respond to emergencies during the day,” he revealed.

“If you’re a local employer, think about encouraging your staff to become firefighters. Not only will you be helping the community, but your staff will be trained in a whole range of skills.”

For more information on becoming an on-call firefighter, contact the Leeton FRNSW Zone Office on 02 6929 5700, call in and see Captain Malouf at Owens Rural or visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au